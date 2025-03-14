YES: End the Scam: If You Live in This State, It’s Time to Stop Unlawful Traffic Cameras. “Not only that does he say they’re unconstitutional, but Sheriff Gary Long of Butts County also said that the endgame with these cameras is revenue, not public safety, and he refuses to let them run in his county during his tenure. He even goes as far as to say they’re unreliable.”
