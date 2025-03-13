HOW IT STARTED:
● Rep. Maxine Waters Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’
● Maxine Waters: ‘Americans should be out in the streets screaming’ for Trump’s head.
● Democrat Maxine Waters Makes Public Call For Harassment & Violence Against Members of Trump Administration.
● Maxine Waters Attacks The Declaration Of Independence On The 4th Of July.
● Dershowitz: Maxine Waters Used KKK Tactics to Intimidate Chauvin Jury.
● Rep. Maxine Waters Asked For Police Escort As She Encouraged Protestors To ‘To Get More Confrontational.’
● As Maxine Waters Calls for Riots in the Streets to Continue, Minnesota National Guardsmen Shot At.
How it’s going: Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil War.
—Twitchy, yesterday.