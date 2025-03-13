March 14, 2025

HOW IT STARTED:

Rep. Maxine Waters Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’

Maxine Waters: ‘Americans should be out in the streets screaming’ for Trump’s head.

Democrat Maxine Waters Makes Public Call For Harassment & Violence Against Members of Trump Administration.

Maxine Waters Attacks The Declaration Of Independence On The 4th Of July.

Dershowitz: Maxine Waters Used KKK Tactics to Intimidate Chauvin Jury.

Rep. Maxine Waters Asked For Police Escort As She Encouraged Protestors To ‘To Get More Confrontational.’

As Maxine Waters Calls for Riots in the Streets to Continue, Minnesota National Guardsmen Shot At.

How it’s going: Rep. Maxine Waters Believes Trump Wants Violence and Is Working Toward a Civil War.

Twitchy, yesterday.

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll