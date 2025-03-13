X IS MORE FUN THAN TWITTER EVER WAS:

Who controls the social media accounts of Congressional Dems is what I want to know.

So far I've found nearly identical tweets that are almost word for word from 49 DEMOCRAT CONGRESS MEMBERS posted within the last 12 hours!!

FORTY NINE!!!!

Do none of them think for themselves?

Do none of them care to use their brains other than to spout the same talking points… pic.twitter.com/CgyTqphWTr

— Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 13, 2025