PEACE? MAYBE…: Putin agrees in principle with Ukraine ceasefire proposal but says more discussions needed. “‘The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,’ Putin told a news conference in Moscow. ‘But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk about it with our American colleagues and partners and, perhaps, have a call with President Trump and discuss it with him.’”
