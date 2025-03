SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE WAS LEAST SEEN SIPPING MIMOSAS AT BRUNCH: Gavin Newsom Is a Bust. “They claim that Newsom fundraised to help buy the bust of himself. Newsom, whose reputation as an F-5 level blowhard forced the dictionary to expand room for its definition of self-aggrandizement, was told by his political team that he should look embarrassed by this resurgent revelation while denying it at the same time.”

