FORTUNATELY FOR CNN, NOBODY’S WATCHING: ‘Fact-Check’ Lee Zeldin’s EPA Orders, and Holy Crap, Does It End in Embarrassment.

Another media “fact check” face plant where the fact checker doesn’t have the slightest clue what he’s talking about. “OOOO b/c” is not a typo. 40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOO, or Quad O, is a federal reg under the Clean Air Act. Also, those aren’t zeroes, it’s the letter “O”. pic.twitter.com/adPkShbPHS — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) March 13, 2025

My absolute favorite part of this entire thing, though, is Collins sarcastically mocking Zeldin by saying “Oops,” even as it is her correspondent that is in the midst of getting the story completely wrong. That is the kind of arrogance that has led to the press suffering its worst approval ratings in history. Will she correct the record and apologize on her show on Thursday night? She should, but somehow, I doubt she does.

That’s a pretty safe bet, alas.

Today is the most consequential day of deregulation in American history. Alongside President Trump, we announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will take 31 actions to advance the president’s day-one executive orders and power the Great American Comeback. By overhauling massive rules on the endangerment finding, the social cost of carbon and similar issues, we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion and ushering in America’s Golden Age. These actions will roll back trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and hidden taxes. As a result, the cost of living for American families will decrease, and essentials such as buying a car, heating your home and operating a business will become more affordable. Our actions will also reignite American manufacturing, spreading economic benefits to communities. The EPA will continue to protect human health and the environment while unleashing America’s full potential. That means reconsidering the regulations that have restricted every sector of the economy, such as the illegal Clean Power Plan 2.0, Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, and Particulate Matter 2.5 levels. Under President Trump guidance, the EPA also has ended the electric-vehicle mandate that threatened to destroy America’s auto industry and made cars cost more. Instead of forcing Americans to buy expensive vehicles they neither want nor can keep powered up, we are restoring choice to consumers and bringing automaking jobs back home in line with our Great American Comeback initiative. This commitment to our manufacturing base contrasts with Biden administration policies that shipped jobs overseas. Energy dominance stands at the center of America’s resurgence. By reconsidering rules that throttled oil and gas production and unfairly targeted coal-fired power plants, we are ensuring that American energy remains clean, affordable, and reliable. This isn’t about abandoning environmental protection—it’s about achieving it through innovation and not strangulation.

For those who remember the heady days of 2019, it seems safe to say that “Sandy’s War” has entered its quagmire phase — bad news considering that by her highly scientific calculations in 2019, we now only have six years left before the end of mankind. What will the “farting cows and airplanes” do to cope?