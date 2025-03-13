THE UNFIT HOBBLING THE UNFIT: ‘No Daylight’: How an Insecure Old Man Sabotaged Kamala’s Presidential Campaign. “Kamala Harris had (roughly) 100 days to convince the American people that she deserved to be the next president. With President Biden’s “no daylight” demand, it was impossible for her to stake her own identity. Biden’s ego was such that he’d rather Harris spend 100 days defending the Biden record and lose than to denounce it and win.”

The question is why Harris didn’t refuse a politically suicidal demand from a senescent lame duck. Clearly, this is just one more way she was unfit for office.