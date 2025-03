WOW:

This is an absolutely wild chart from Semafor Did you know that American aid – just through USAID – amounted to 40%!!!! of Somalian GDP? pic.twitter.com/AgIlgzG4iP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 13, 2025

This from the replies is probably correct: “USAID is taking money from poor people in America to give it to rich people in Somalia…with a big cut for bureaucrats and Lib NGOs in America.”