CLOWN NOSE ON:

Stewart is pretending to get the vapors over Fox News, while having a massive case of selective amnesia* over how we got here: How Jon Stewart And ‘The Daily Show’ Elected Donald Trump.

* Useful for keeping one’s career options open.