ED MORRISSEY: Disaster: Disney Downscales ‘Snow Woke’ Launch.

Variety reported last night, Disney has scaled back the film’s premier to … your average press briefing at the Burbank city hall: The afternoon festivities will include a pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre with titular star Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, expected to attend. However, the red carpet will not include the dozens of media outlets usually invited by Disney to interview the cast and creatives at its premieres. Instead, coverage will be limited to photographers and a house crew. Some questions just answer themselves, no? Unlike usual red carpets, “Snow White” stars Rachel Zegler, 23, and Gal Gadot, 39, will not be answering questions from dozens of different media outlets, as Disney has allegedly handpicked only a select few photographers and a house crew to cover the high-profile event. Zegler plays “Snow White,” and Gadot stars as the Evil Queen. Both starlets are expected to attend the premiere next week. Disney did not comment when contacted for comment. The Post reached out to Zegler and Gadot’s reps but did not immediately hear back. Not hearing back seems to be the plan. The planned changes to the original story had already made Snow White controversial, but Zegler in particular spent the last couple of years pouring gasoline on the fire. Zegler insulted fans of the original, cheered the full-on woke revisionism of the new take on the fairy tale (as did Gadot), and infuriated nearly everyone who would normally want to go to a Disney film. After apologizing for her first round of publicity, Zegler then insulted people who voted for Donald Trump while agitating against Israel in their war against Hamas. The latter put Gadot — an Israeli — in an especially difficult position. Does anyone wonder why Disney will only allow interviews now with a “house crew”?

And it isn’t just a PR debacle for the film’s debut in America: Disney won’t be having a Snow White UK premiere in an attempt to avoid anti-woke backlash to the controversial adaptation.

As one of the most anticipated and expensive films of the year, it would only be right for Disney to roll out the red carpet for its forthcoming Snow White. But The Mail can reveal bosses are refusing to hold a star-studded premiere in the UK for the movie over fears of backlash over ‘woking it up’. Despite the release date not being until later this month, the film has already been lambasted for having a Snow White played by Latin actress Rachel Zegler and not including the ‘seven dwarfs’ in the title. What would usually be a big Leicester Square event full of lights and cameras for a £212million live action remake of the 1937 cartoon film, instead there will be no celebration on British soil in an attempt to avoid anti-woke backlash. Instead there will be a ‘handful’ of tightly controlled press events.

Including: The $270M Disney movie so woke its premiere is being held in SECRET: How backlash against Snow White remake — which dumped dwarf actors and ‘sexist’ romance — has forced producers to quietly relocate its opening to a remote Spanish castle.

The premiere for the Snow White remake has been relocated to a remote castle in Spain after Disney were forced to ‘scale back’ the promo amid backlash against its woke themes and stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Film bosses had originally planned to stage a glittering Hollywood soiree worthy of the staggering $269.4million spent on making the movie – with events planned in Los Angeles, London and around the world. Yet amid a series of scandals and PR nightmares surrounding the remake, Disney scaled back the planned lavish premieres to a ‘handful’ of tightly controlled Press events. The biggest of these is now thousands of miles away from the media’s glare, with Zegler (Snow White) and Gadot (Evil Queen) jetting to the tiny city of Segovia, north-west of Madrid, which boasts a population of just 51,000. Media outlets have not been invited to the event at Alcázar of Segovia, a medieval castle that rests on a rocky crag at the western end of Segovia’s Old City, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Earlier this month, an insider told the Mail: ‘Disney are already anticipating an anti-woke backlash against Snow White and have reduced the media schedule to just a handful of tightly controlled Press events. ‘That is why they have taken the highly unusual step not to host a London premiere for the film and are minimising the amount of Press questions that Rachel Zegler gets.’

Ed Morrissey writes, “I’m surprised the film will still get into theaters. Why not just Batgirl it and take the losses? Did Disney’s insurance not cover these contingencies?” Similarly, the Critical Drinker suggests, “At this point, it probably would have been better to just abort the theatrical release Al together, short it out onto Disney+ and take the financial hit. At least that way Disney could make up some obscure combination of viewing metrics to spin it into some kind of success: ‘This film had the most number of minutes viewed on a Thursday afternoon for any live-action remake of an animated film made in the first half of the 20th century,’ instead of being confronted by the raw box office numbers which, well, aren’t looking good.”

As the Drinker concludes, “Oh well, just like those guys in the lookout tower watching that Iceberg drift closer [to the Titanic], there’s not much more for us to do now except sit back, crack open a couple of cold ones, and wait for impact. Something tells me it’s going to be an entertaining couple of weeks.”