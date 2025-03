JEFF DUNETZ: Purim In A Year Of Hate (Video).

Hate speech and Antisemitic incidents across the world have grown to frightening levels. The holiday of Purim offers lessons about how to fight the hatred facing the Jewish world today.

On Purim, every Jew is commanded to listen to the reading of the Megillah Esther—literally, the scroll of Esther. The Megillah is a first-hand account written by Queen Esther and her cousin, Mordechai, who raised her; each is Jewish.