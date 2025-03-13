KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Take Some Time to Remember Why We Despise the Leftmedia. “A two-sentence headline, neither of which have any truth in them. That’s a real commitment to prevarication. If there were any editors with an ounce of decency in them at Politico, the first sentence would have been laughed away. The second one is a real hot mess of a lie, as the protests are not at all anti-war. They are anti-Israel and anti-Semitic. Politico is running interference for modern day Nazis.”