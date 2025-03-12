DIDN’T EARN IT: Listen to leaked audio of DEI activist SHARING air traffic controller exam answers with minority candidates.

Shelton Snow, a powerful figure in the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), can be heard promising advance access to test answers in a shocking audio clip obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email,’ says Snow, an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York.

‘I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.’

The inside info was made available in 2014 to African Americans, females, and other minority candidates – but whites were left out of the loop to ‘minimize competition’.

Exactly how many applicants were able to capitalize on Snow’s brazen offer to secure coveted controller jobs responsible for the safety of millions of fliers remains a mystery.

But one former NBCFAE member, Matthew Douglas, told DailyMail.com: ‘I know several people who cheated and I know several people who are controlling planes as we speak.’