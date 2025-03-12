I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY ALL THE VERY BEST PEOPLE THAT THIS WAS IMPOSSIBLE WITHOUT AN ACT OF CONGRESS: Migrant crossings through Panama’s Darien Gap drop 99% after Trump takes office.

The report found that only 408 migrants traveled through the treacherous jungle route in February 2025, a 98.8 percent decrease from the 37,166 who made the journey in February 2024. Of those migrants, 151 were from Venezuela, 43 from Cameroon, 22 from Bangladesh, 21 from Colombia, 17 from Iran, and the rest from various countries across Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

The Darien Gap is a well-known jungle trail used by migrants passing through South America to Central America, as it is the only land bridge connecting the two regions. In 2023, the area saw record crossings, with Panama documenting over half a million migrants—more than double the number from 2022. Many Venezuelans have used this route in recent years to flee the socialist regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

The February total marks the lowest recorded number of migrants crossing the region since April to November 2020, when travel was significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, data from Panama’s Migrant Authority shows that no Chinese nationals were recorded crossing the Darien Gap in February. A report by Breitbart noted how there has been a steep decline from nearly 3,000 Chinese nationals in January 2024 to just five in January 2025.