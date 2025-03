CRAZY BUT IT’S TRUE:

THIS IS SUCH AN INSANE THING TO VISUALIZE pic.twitter.com/aJcPskSBWF — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) March 11, 2025

The population won’t decrease by 96% that quickly. But good luck having a functional society and economy in a country with about 90 working-age people supporting up to 200 retirees.

The good news, if you can call it that, is they’ll only have eight kids to support.