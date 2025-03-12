THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT: High school seniors reject Columbia over campus chaos: ‘Why would you want to go there?’

Over the next month, high school seniors across the country will find out whether or not they got into their first-choice college. But for some students who had dreamed of going to Columbia University, acceptance suddenly doesn’t sound so hot.

“If you were to compare Columbia with virtually any Ivy League, virtually any other Ivy League will win [in terms of desirability with students] — and even non-Ivies like Duke, Emory and Washington [University] in St. Louis,” college admissions consultant and Command Education CEO Christopher Rim told The Post.

…

One 21-year-old from Sydney, Australia, who asked to withhold his name for fear of retribution, is on the fence over whether or not to attend Columbia. As an Israeli citizen, he originally applied so he could represent his community.

“I thought that being a Jew on campus could be empowering in a sense, kind of like sticking the middle finger to some people, by advocating on campus and demonstrating for Israel,” he told The Post.

But as illegal protests have continued to ramp up, he’s grown increasingly concerned, to the point that receiving his acceptance letter on March 1 wasn’t the thrill he’d envisioned: “I guess what has me second guessing is, How dangerous is it on campus? Will professors grade me differently if I’m outspoken about Israel?”

His family is strongly opposed to his attending Columbia. “They are like, ‘Why would you want to go there? It sounds like hell. It’s not worth the money to be discriminated against,’” he said.

Indeed.