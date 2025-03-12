PUBLIUS:

Since Democrats are once again engaged in Kristallnacht-style violence because the electorate rejected their policies, it’s time once again for my periodic reminder that all Democrats are fascists.

I love the fact that whenever I point this out, some Democrat invariably claims “Derrrrr… you don’t even know what fascism is!” So let’s explore fascism a little, shall we?

Listed below are attributes and practices that all 20th Century fascists have in common with the Democrat Party of 2025:

1. Laws promoting the seizure of guns from law-abiding citizens and/or the denial of gun ownership rights for law-abiding citizens.

2. Censorship of free speech by pretending such censorship protects the citizenry from faulty information (i.e., so-called “disinformation”).

3. Government control of industry.

4. Government control of the mass media.

5. Control of the entertainment industry as a means of propaganda. (See: Leni Riefenstahl; Walt Disney Corporation.)

6. Children belong to the State and not their parents.

7. Political dissidents and opposing political leadership are to be persecuted for fabricated “crimes” under the color of law through the courts.

8. Political dissidents are locked up for months/years without a trial.

9. Leading political opponents who are a threat to the fascist order are to be assassinated.

10. Extreme nationalism (Democrats hate the United States of America, but are extreme nationalistic zealots for the Woke States of America).

11. Purposeful division of the population along racial and ethnic lines as a means to power.

12. Leadership of the ruling fascist party is chosen by party leaders without any input from rank-and-file party members, but an illusion of democracy is perpetuated. (See: Kamala as nominee with zero votes.)

13. Certain party criminals are turned into martyrs upon their demise. (See: Horst Wessel; Saint George Floyd.)

14. Destruction of statues, symbols and art of the pre-fascist order.

15. Accuse dissidents of the very crimes you yourself commit.

16. Justify all of it for the “common good.”

The Democrat Party of 2025 is a fascist party. Spread the word.