People close to White House believe JoeBiden increased federal spending by as much as $300 billion in his final months of his presidency to juice the economy and markets and help KamalaHarris get elected. That combined that with rolling over short term debt in order not to force rates on the all-important 10 year note (which consumers rates are priced off of) to spike higher, has left a balance sheet mess of epic proportions. They say this spending spree provides an insight into the mountain of debt and deficits that Trump must start to eliminate. Story developing.

The irony is that the Biden cabal’s actions indicate they knew full well that Bidenomics was a failure insofar as the economy went. Although it did a fine job of shoveling dollars at favored constituencies — right up until the bitter end, in a last-ditch effort to keep the gravy train rolling under President Harris.