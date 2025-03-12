FOR FOUR YEARS THEY LIED AND THE PRESS HELPED: Old Joe’s Fake Oval Office — and Its Fake News Apologists — Exposed. “We know that now, but there was a time when the media said all claims that Joe Biden was working from a virtual or fake Oval Office were considered to be ‘fake news.’ Now, with Trump White House adviser Alina Habba personally finding the fake Oval Office set and showing it to the public in a video, people are discovering the story all over again.”