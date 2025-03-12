REPORT: According to German Intelligence, Corona came from a Chinese lab – government has kept files secret for five years.
For five years, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has assumed that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory. The BND classifies the laboratory theory as “probable” and is “80 to 95 percent” certain. Since then, the German government has kept secret the BND’s findings that the virus originated in the biolab in Wuhan . This is reported by NZZ, Zeit, and Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Found via Canadian molecular biologist Alina Chan; translation of the above Berliner Zeitung article by Google Translate. Hans Mahncke of the Truth Over News Substack explores the ramifications of the above report:
