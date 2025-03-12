ROCK STAR EPATERS LES BOURGEOIS! Gwen Stefani has enraged liberal fans after reposting a Tucker Carlson interview about Christianity:
The former No Doubt frontwoman, 55, has been hit with a backlash after she praised the sit-down between the right wing commentator and actor Jonathan Roumie.
Roumie, a devout Catholic, spoke to Carlson for almost an hour and a half about Lent, his role playing Jesus in his crowd-funded TV show and prayer app Hallow, which Stefani has also promoted.
‘Wow Jonathan Roumie, you are a powerful inspirational human, what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx,’ Stefani wrote on X.
Roumie is known for playing Jesus as well as evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.
But Stefani’s support for him has left some fans furious and accusing her of becoming a ‘right wing grifter’.
‘Gwen is in her Trump era,’ one person wrote under the post.
‘I love you but I hope you know that your faith and Tucker Carlson’s platform full of hate are completely opposite of each other,’ another added.
She’s certainly shocking the bourgeois better than this aging punker: Punk Rocker Jello Biafra’s New Tune? Defeat MAGA Nazis.
The [66 year old] rocker’s veritable silence over recent free speech infringements stains his commentary. And his concert-based tweak feels like partisan politics.
Period.
Then again, maybe he no longer resembles the free speech warrior of yore.
This year-old video finds him pining for The Fairness Doctrine. Its removal led to an explosion of new voices in media, including Fox News.
Here’s how Brittanica described the Doctrine’s critics:
The fairness doctrine was never without its opponents, however, many of whom perceived the equal airtime requirement as an infringement of the right to freedom of speech enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution….In 1985, however, the FCC decided that the doctrine had a “chilling effect” upon freedom of speech.
Rock stars are often nostalgic for their youthful glory days, but why does a punk rocker want to go back to the days of three television networks and a handful of national wire services — even as he posts his cri de coeur on the comparatively wide-open YouTube?