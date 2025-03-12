ROCK STAR EPATERS LES BOURGEOIS! Gwen Stefani has enraged liberal fans after reposting a Tucker Carlson interview about Christianity:

The former No Doubt frontwoman, 55, has been hit with a backlash after she praised the sit-down between the right wing commentator and actor Jonathan Roumie.

Roumie, a devout Catholic, spoke to Carlson for almost an hour and a half about Lent, his role playing Jesus in his crowd-funded TV show and prayer app Hallow, which Stefani has also promoted.

‘Wow Jonathan Roumie, you are a powerful inspirational human, what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being you gx,’ Stefani wrote on X.

Roumie is known for playing Jesus as well as evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.

But Stefani’s support for him has left some fans furious and accusing her of becoming a ‘right wing grifter’.

‘Gwen is in her Trump era,’ one person wrote under the post.

‘I love you but I hope you know that your faith and Tucker Carlson’s platform full of hate are completely opposite of each other,’ another added.