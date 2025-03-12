UNEXPECTEDLY: The Media Is Having Another ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’ Moment.

Since January, criminals have assailed Tesla facilities with Molotov cocktails, graffiti reading “Nazi” and “F– Musk,” bullets, and fire. Just three days ago, five Manhattan protesters occupying a Tesla showroom were arrested for disorderly conduct, and another for resisting arrest. But VOX’s characterization of “very spirited peaceful demonstrations” practically drips with delight. The outlet gestures at reports of violence, making little effort to confirm or condemn such actions.

NRO’s Charles Cooke notes that “Usually, a Car Is Just a Car:”

At Semafor, David Weigel asks Senator Adam Schiff, “How do you feel right now about owning a Tesla? What do you plan to do with it?” Schiff responds, “I sure as hell wouldn’t buy one now. If I’d have known what a selfish and destructive human being he would be, I never would have bought one to begin with. I’d be happy to unload it.” I find this attitude bizarre. Does Schiff like the car? If so, has that car changed for the worse in the last year? The purpose of a Tesla — or of any car — is to be a car. It’s not a charity donation, or an affinity tattoo, or a T-shirt with a political slogan on it. It’s a car. Scouring the market for products made by companies whose founders or executives you like is a silly, unwinnable game that, ultimately, deprives you of the core benefits of capitalism. I understand that Adam Schiff is a political person — he’s a U.S. senator, after all — but is he really so political that he intends to sell his car because he dislikes the owner of the company that produced it? In my life, I’ve owned two Fords and two German cars. Or, per the Schiff approach, I’ve owned four antisemitic cars, two of which were historically associated with the Nazis. Naturally, I did not buy those cars for that reason, and, as such, I’m not going to sell them for that reason, either. My wife likes her car. I like my car. The rest is a distraction.

Jeff Blehar adds, “I don’t care if people decide they don’t want to buy Teslas anymore because they think Elon Musk is a cartoon supervillain. Fine. But I hope the people vandalizing Tesla dealerships and random cars get it with both barrels of the law. Otherwise, this will only escalate.”