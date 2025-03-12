COVID FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: After Utah Jazz Abruptly Walk Off Court, NBA Announces Player Has Coronavirus and Suspends Season.
The NBA took an unprecedented step on Wednesday night of suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Prior to the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, players and officials abruptly walked off the court, leaving stunned fans to wonder what was happening.
Developing Story: OKC Thunder/Utah Jazz players walk out of arena before the game begins. Illnesses before the game caused a delay. They’re waiting on the NBA to issue further instruction.
There was a lot of that going on five years ago today:
● NASCAR to run Atlanta, Homestead races without spectators.
● Major League Baseball planning to shut down, delay regular season amid coronavirus worries.