COVID FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: After Utah Jazz Abruptly Walk Off Court, NBA Announces Player Has Coronavirus and Suspends Season.

The NBA took an unprecedented step on Wednesday night of suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prior to the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, players and officials abruptly walked off the court, leaving stunned fans to wonder what was happening.