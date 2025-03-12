March 12, 2025

COVID FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: After Utah Jazz Abruptly Walk Off Court, NBA Announces Player Has Coronavirus and Suspends Season.

The NBA took an unprecedented step on Wednesday night of suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prior to the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, players and officials abruptly walked off the court, leaving stunned fans to wonder what was happening.

There was a lot of that going on five years ago today:

NASCAR to run Atlanta, Homestead races without spectators.

Major League Baseball planning to shut down, delay regular season amid coronavirus worries.

All Broadway theaters are closed, effective today.

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll