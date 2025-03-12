THAT’S NOT FUNNY: Bill Burr Struck with Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome.

Bill Burr seems immune to Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The stand-up avoids overtly political narratives, focusing on life’s little hypocrisies.

Or big ones.

He’s no Colbert, Kimmel or Oliver, and he hasn’t spent the past eight-plus years laser-focused on the “Apprentice” star’s every move.

He’s also not afraid to poke the woke bear. He did just that via Netflix’s “Paper Tiger” special.

Lately, though, Burr has been taking a hard turn to the Left. He dismissed the notion that California Democrats were to blame for some of the wildfires’ damage, for example.

The facts scream otherwisse.

Burr cheered on Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing a health care CEO in cold blood.

Now, Burr is channeling his rage against X owner Elon Musk.