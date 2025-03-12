SHOWDOWN: Senate Democrats Looking to Fold and Vote for ‘Horrible’ Continuing Resolution.

On the one hand, CRs are bad governance — period. On the other…

Everyone needs to call their Dem Senator right now. They are starting to cave.

Tell them:

1. Vote NO on Cloture

AND

2. Vote NO on the Republican spending bill.

Don’t let them pivot to reconciliation. GOP doesn’t need Dem votes on that and they know it.

TODAY is the showdown. https://t.co/aeim95XiA1

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2025