BURN, BABY, BURN: Another Lefty Has Some Deliciously Bad Advice for Dems. “The First Rule of Holes is that when you find yourself in one, stop digging. Steve’s Second Rule of Holes states that when your opponent is in one, send him a bigger and nicer shovel. The Progressives’ Third Rule of Holes is, if you think you’ve hit bottom then get out the dynamite.”
