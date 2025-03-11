BREAKING: Ukraine War: The Peace Ball Is Now in Putin’s Court:

Late on March 11, the Trump administration announced Ukraine had agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War.

A joint American-Ukrainian statement said the U.S. will “immediately” resume full intelligence sharing and military-security aid to Ukraine. The Trump administration also said Ukraine had agreed to the strategic minerals deal President Donald Trump offered as payment for U.S. financial and material support.

Trump makes the case that the deal serves as an informal security guarantee for Ukraine — meaning the minerals-for-support deal tells Moscow the U.S. has a strategic interest in peace, in Ukraine’s political existence, in Ukraine’s economic viability and in its independence from Moscow’s destructive absorption and totalitarian corruption.

The deep logic behind Trump’s deal is based on historical common sense that even a megalomaniac like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should grasp: Peace empowers genuine economic viability and sustainability.

Why? War kills workers and consumers (human beings), destroys railroads and sinks ships (disrupts economic supply chains) and, in the case of U.S. access to Ukrainian strategic minerals in which it now has an international agreement ownership interest, presents Putin with the threat of U.S. economic sanctions and — the clincher — possible armed conflict with the U.S. if he continues to wage war.