JUST ANOTHER DAY AT ABC NEWS: Whoopi Doesn’t Include Republicans as People, Slotkin Insults America.

The liberal ladies of ABC’s The View seemed to be having a rough week and were in a pretty sour mood during Tuesday’s episode. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was so irked by Republicans calling out the Biden administration’s bad economy that she seemed to suggest Republicans weren’t people. The lashing out also came from their Democratic guest Senator Elissa Slotkin (MI), who compared America to “angry” suicidal teenagers without “fully form[ed] brains.”

That’s a curious metaphor coming from a show produced by ABC News, since that was pretty much the late Peter Jennings’ reaction when the GOP won the House and Senate for the first time in decades in 1994:

To hear the big news media tell it, Nov. 8 was Armageddon, Doomsday and the end of civilization as we’ve known it. And there has been no let-up in the three weeks since the election. ABC’s Peter Jennings slandered the voters, comparing them to toddlers throwing a fit. “It’s clear that anger controls the child and not the other way around,” said the Canadian-born Jennings in a radio commentary. “The voters had a temper tantrum. . . . The nation can’t be run by an angry 2-year-old.” Why do liberals such as Jennings refuse to believe it was their failed ideas — not voter anger — that did them in?

—Cal Thomas, “The Big News Media’s Temper Tantrum,” the Orlando Sentinel, November 27th, 1994.

If we go by ABC “logic,” if voters were “angry two year olds” in 1994, they’d be 32 today, not teenagers. But let’s run with Slotkin’s metaphor for a moment, anyway:

When I wrote up my review of September 5, the recent movie about the 1972 Munich Olympics Palestinian terrorist attack, I pointed out the the film’s Mad Men-style approach to the primitive technology that ABC used to cobble together a live television broadcast. But that film is also a reminder that while presumably everyone depicted working for ABC in 1972 was either a JFK or McGovern-style Democrat, they were still grownups who understood the gravity of their jobs as broadcasters. The same cannot be said for today’s version of ABC News.