MATT WALSH: Watch Sam Seder Embarrass Himself As He’s Unable To Answer Basic Questions (Video).

Related: Leftist actor Sam Seder faced off with this Christian debater on the role of religion in society (it didn’t go well for Sam).

UPDATE: With the above video as a background, check out this related Twitchy post: Business Insider Columnist Brilliantly Details the Difference Between Conservatives and Leftists.

Yes, of course. We’re all just white supremacists who want a theocracy. Well argued, Mr. Seder.

Or, you know, not at all well-argued. You just proved [Matt] Walsh’s point about name-calling being your only refuge.

The entire segment begs the question of why the left is always so inept at countering conservative arguments (or, at least, why they have become so in recent years).

The answer to that question was brilliantly explained by Business Insider columnist Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry in an outstanding thread he posted on Twitter yesterday.

In describing his ‘Ideological Turing Test,’ Gobry explains that the reason is quite simple. Conservatives understand liberals very well, while liberals do not understand — or even try to understand — conservatives at all.

Gobry smartly includes a screenshot in his first tweet showing that the favorite counter-argument from the left to conservatives is, ‘Well, they’re just stupid.’

He could have included any number of other tweets from the left that dismissed conservatives as ‘Nazis,’ ‘fascists’, ‘racists,’ or ‘bigots.’

They would all mean the same thing: nothing.

The left doesn’t get us, and it is a big reason why they are failing to reach Americans outside of their small echo chamber anymore.