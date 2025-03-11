CAN YOU BLAME THEM? CBS News requests FCC stop probe into edits of ’60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris.

CBS News is asking the Federal Communications Commission to end its investigation into the edits of its “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris when she was vice president and the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. The media outlet argued Monday in its request that such a probe makes the federal government a “roving censor” in violation of the First Amendment.

That’s a neat trick CBS News is trying to pull, going from “We didn’t deceptively edit anything,” to “So we did make those edits but it’s wrong for Trump to make a big deal out of it.”