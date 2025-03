DIPLOMACY:

🚨 SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO: We've offered Ukraine an immediate ceasefire. They accepted. We will now take this to the Russians. The ball is now in their court. pic.twitter.com/Znh00hBAl1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2025

In last week’s VIP essay, “Off-Ramps to Nowhere,” I argued Trump was offering off-ramps from a war that neither side could hope to completely win. After (too?) many carrots and sticks, Zelensky is finally ready to take his.

Will Putin?