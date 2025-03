PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Reminder:

The left said climate change was so important that they should be able to:

a) Rip out all your gas appliances

b) Ban your gas vehicle

c) Tax you into oblivion for it

Now they are torching Teslas.

It was never about the climate.

It was about controlling you. pic.twitter.com/o01b3LYcXB

— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 11, 2025