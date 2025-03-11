WELL, GOOD: Trump is targeting China-made containerships in new flank of global economic war on the oceans.
We’ve been a trading power since before we were the United States and a trading power needs its own ships.
WELL, GOOD: Trump is targeting China-made containerships in new flank of global economic war on the oceans.
We’ve been a trading power since before we were the United States and a trading power needs its own ships.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.