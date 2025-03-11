THERE GOES THAT DEM NARRATIVE: Check Out Latest News on Egg Prices.

Now Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is confirming that officially, yes, the prices are dropping. You can see her explaining in the video here. (Unfortunately, X, formerly Twitter, is still experiencing issues Tuesday, so we are unable to preview the video on this page.)

“Good piece of news we just got is average cost of dozen eggs has now gone down $1.85,” Rollins said. That was since they introduced their plan to reduce the price of eggs about a week and a half ago on February 26. She said it was possible it might inch back up since we are going into the Easter season when it is generally high, but this was good news, and it looks like it might be on trend in the right direction — down — now.

Looks like the market is already having a positive reaction to Rollins’ plans to help lower the prices.

It’s now dropped more than 11 percent, as you can see at this link on Trading Economics, from its high. The average is now lower than it was when Trump came into office. It’s now at 6.0831 per dozen. It was 6.80 when Trump came in.

So will the Democrats now give Trump credit for lowering the price since it’s going down under him? I guess we all know the answer to that one. Not anytime soon.