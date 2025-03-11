NARRATIVE CREATION:
The illusion that nobody likes Elon Musk is the same thing as the illusion that everybody liked Kamala Harris.
We already know the Democrats create narratives, and then the media sells those narratives, even though they have nothing to do with facts.
I don’t know about…
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 11, 2025
Why aren’t the media vigorously airing quotes and interviews with their fellow Democrats condemning the attacks?
I can't find a single Democrat in office that has condemned the escalating attacks on Tesla pic.twitter.com/gEKpfNMpM1
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2025