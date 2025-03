WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:

‘Let us in your gym or we’ll kill you’ say men who pose no risk to women whatsoever. https://t.co/mzpH22TWqf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 11, 2025

From the replies: “Women are told to feel safe, yet when they set boundaries, they’re harassed and attacked.”