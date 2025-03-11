LINCOLN BROWN: Gov. Cox and Free Speech. “Despite pressure and a warning shot across the bow from the ACLU, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Friday that he would not veto Utah House Bill 77. The bill, which passed on Friday, bans public buildings and classrooms from displaying Pride flags.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.