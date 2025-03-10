HMM: Google to retain AI investments amid antitrust case revision in US.

The initial proposed final judgment (IPFJ) filed in November 2024, which could have forced Google to divest its AI interests, has been modified to avoid potential unintended consequences in the AI sector.

In a court filing, the Justice Department has dropped its earlier demand for Google to sell off its stakes in AI companies, which was aimed at bolstering competition in online search.

Instead, the company will now need to notify antitrust enforcers prior to any further AI investments, allowing for a review of such transactions.

However, the department’ remainder proposed remedy including a forced sale of the Chrome web browser remains largely unchanged.

The revised proposal comes after a federal judge ruled that Google had illegally monopolised online search and search advertising markets.