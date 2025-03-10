GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: Randi Weingarten: People Are Really Angry, Trump Is Taking Away Opportunities From Disadvantaged Kids.

Definite points for chutzpah, as the deliberate amnesia here is astonishing to behold: Never forget: It was Randi Weingarten and the Bidens who sacrificed a generation of kids.

And then comes this admission from [Biden stenographer Franklin Foer]: “For the sake of avoiding conflict, especially conflict with an ally, the Biden administration trimmed its goal of returning kids to school to a fraction of what they promised on the campaign trail.”

Those of us watching at the time knew what had been done, that Weingarten had gotten what she wanted — closed schools — from President Biden.

But of course, the White House would never admit that so Jen Psaki went out and lied that the goal had somehow always been teaching in classrooms “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by Day 100.”

On the day Psaki delivered this lie, 66.1% of schools were already open for at least one day of in-person learning per week.

A few days before that press conference, the AFT had been allowed to alter language in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s school reopening policy.

Keeping kids out of school was all going according to plan.

Or, as Foer breezily concludes, Biden “was, in effect, conceding that for thousands of students, the rest of the school year [in 2021] would be lost to the pandemic.”

No, Franklin, their school year wasn’t lost to the pandemic.

That school year, from which thousands of kids are still struggling to recover, was lost to Randi Weingarten.

Thanks for letting us know for certain Joe Biden made that happen.