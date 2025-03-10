JUST NBC THE GASLIGHTING! MSNBC’s Jong-Fast Claims ‘Strong Mainstream Nonpartisan’ Media From 2016 Is Gone.

One of the weirdest things that leftists can say in the second Trump term is that there’s not an opposition media to Trump. On Saturday’s The Weekend on MSNBC — which is peak opposition media to Trump — Molly Jong-Fast dropped this flop-bomb: “There is not the same strong mainstream non-partisan media there was in 2016. So it has fallen on a lot of these Democrats to narrate what’s happening, to explain what they’ve seen in the last 7 weeks. If they don’t do it, no one else will.” Does MSNBC count as an outlet that was “mainstream nonpartisan media” in 2016? If so, what’s changed? How is the so-called “mainstream” space “much, much smaller”? Is MSNBC acknowledging that they’re neither mainstream, or nonpartisan?

How much longer do the leftists inside the haunted fishtank get to keep making the claim that they’re part of the “mainstream non-partisan media?” This is what the “mainstream non-partisan media” looked like in 2016:

Here’s what it looked like in 2008:

And we know what it looked like – and sounded like – from 2021 to the end of 2024:

And let’s not forget those rock-ribbed mainstream nonpartisan media at NBC itself last July: President Joe Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his presidential re-election campaign, bringing an abrupt and humbling conclusion to his half-century-long political career and scrambling the race for the White House just four months before Election Day. Biden, 81, could not reverse growing sentiment within his party that he was too frail to serve and destined to lose to Donald Trump in November.

—NBC News, July 21st, 2024. Curiously, all that “too frail to serve” talk was dismissed by NBC News as “cheap fakes” as recently as June 19th.

