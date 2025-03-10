BIG MONEY: Trans Ideology Could Cost Blue State Schools $10 Billion.

How much is at risk?

In 2024 Maine was awarded $276 million funded by tax dollars through the U.S. Department of Education. Minnesota was granted over $937 million, and California risks losing over $8 billion in federal education funding. In addition, these three states received nearly $1 billion for USDA school nutrition programs.

In a February 2025 governors’ meeting in D.C., Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) threatened to sue Pres. Trump over his vow to withhold education funding to protect girls in states that refuse to follow Title IX laws. Now she’s doubling down, claiming the President doesn’t have the authority to deny her state funding: He “can’t create laws . . . by issuing executive orders.” Mills may want to repeat her government 101 course—it’s the President’s responsibility to execute laws through federal agencies.

Since Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sex, the Attorney General is responsible for its enforcement. Federal regulations permit agencies to withhold funding to encourage adherence to the law. Gov. Mills only wants to follow the law when it suits her far-left extremism.

In 2022, Joe Biden threatened to take away free school lunches from poor children if states didn’t comply with his interpretation of gender identity. Biden also withheld education funding for schools in 2023 because he didn’t want gun safety courses to be taught. Gov. Mills didn’t threaten to sue the Democrat President over withholding education funds then. She is simply placing her extreme transgender ideology over the education and welfare of Maine’s children.