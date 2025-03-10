THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Maserati kills electric version of MC20 supercar for lack of demand. “Even Ferrari’s until-now-legendary resale values have started to crack when the model in question needs plugging in, and Maserati’s management has concluded that the cost of developing the MC20 Folgore was not matched to the number of cars it thought it would sell.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.