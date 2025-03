CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY:

I’m so old, I can remember “nationalize all the things” was strictly the province of far-left sites such as the Nation and Jacobin magazine, which over the years ran assorted cris de cœur about wanting to nationalize the news industry, Hollywood, and Amazon.com. But such an attitude is entirely consistent with Bulwark founder Bill Kristol’s worldview in the Trump era: The Dirty Truth Behind Bill Kristol’s ‘Private’ Funding.