PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING: What Went Wrong at Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic Metropolis in the Desert.

It was supposed to be a launch party for the new Saudi Arabia.

Will Smith, Tom Brady and other celebrities gathered on a sandy island in the Red Sea packed with luxury hotels. Superyachts floated nearby while Alicia Keys played for business executives who had flown in from London and New York. Spotlights blared into the night sky.

The October event was the lavish opening of the first part of Neom, a planned metropolis defined by cutting-edge technology and psychedelic architecture, a cornerstone of the country’s plan to pivot its economy away from oil.

The truth for the project was less glamorous.

The relatively simple, low-rise development, known as Sindalah, was over three years late and on track to cost nearly $4 billion, three times its initial budget. Hotels were unfinished, high winds disrupted ferries and golf, and much of the site was still under construction.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Neom’s mastermind, was a surprise no-show. Neom board documents say the party cost at least $45 million. Many Neom staff viewed his absence as a sign of disapproval.

Weeks later, Neom’s boss of six years, a former crown prince favorite, left the project and a new crew of executives was installed to turn Neom around.

After spending more than $50 billion, the crown prince’s sci-fi-inspired dreams — an arid-mountain ski resort, a floating business district, and the Line, the 106-mile-long pair of Empire State Building-height skyscrapers that is Neom’s centerpiece — have collided with reality.