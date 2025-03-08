“DEMOCRATS, IF YOU EVER WANT TO WIN AN ELECTION AGAIN, THE ABSOLUTE MOST IMPORTANT FIRST STEP IS TO STOP DOING THIS:” Bill Maher Flattens Left’s Land Acknowledgment Farce.

‘I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again—either give the land back or shut the f*** up!’ * * * * * * * * “Can we please get over this idea that ancient people weren’t just as full of s*** – in fact, more full of s*** – than humans today?’ he asked. ‘This idea that being ancient and Indigenous was always better than us? It wasn’t… The Māori in pre-colonial times were like most indigenous people – quite war-like, frequently fighting other tribes, with the winners enslaving the losers. And even eating them.”

Exit quote: “Can’t win elections if you’re dying on the 20% side of the 80/20 issues.”

