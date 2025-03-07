HOW IT STARTED: Sir Keir Starmer has removed portraits of Winston Churchill, the Duke of Wellington, and more British heroes from the Houses of Parliament.

—GB News, February 24th, 2025.

How it’s going:

Last month when CBS’s Margaret Brennan absurdly claimed to Marco Rubio that JD Vance “was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide,” Mark Steyn responded, “I did not think it was possible to despise the ‘mainstream’ media more than I already did. In a society thoroughly moronized by Brain-Dead Brennan and her ilk, Hitler is the sole remaining historical figure anybody’s heard of.”

Churchill only hangs on in history as the man who defeated him; just don’t mention him to Barack Obama, Tucker Carlson — and Starmer’s foreign secretary: ‘Key moment’ — David Lammy ridiculed for not knowing when Churchill became Prime Minister.