MAKE APPLE GREAT AGAIN: Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate.
Apple Inc.’s turmoil in its AI division reached new heights on Friday, with the company delaying promised updates to the Siri digital assistant for the foreseeable future.
Apple said that features introduced last June, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in “the coming year.” The iPhone maker hadn’t previously set a public deadline for the capabilities, but they were initially planned for the iOS 18.4 software update this April.
Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 14 that Apple was struggling to finish developing the features and the enhancements would be postponed until at least May — when iOS 18.5 is due to arrive. Since then, Apple engineers have been racing to fix a rash of bugs in the project. The work has been unsuccessful, according to people involved in the efforts, and they now believe the features won’t be released until next year at the earliest.
In the lead-up to the latest delay, software chief Craig Federighi and other executives voiced strong concerns internally that the features didn’t work properly — or as advertised — in their personal testing, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
As a result: Apple Likely Targeting iOS 19 for Delayed Siri Features. “Further, both Reuters and CNBC interpreted Apple’s statement as a delay of the Siri features until 2026, and wrote headlines stating as much. If Apple was only counting on a delay of a couple of months, it’s likely the company would correct the 2026 assumption, but Apple has offered no further clarification nor has it asked for those sites to change their wording. We’ll get the first iOS 19 update in September 2025 alongside new iPhones, so if 2026 ends up being accurate, the Siri features might not even come in the iOS 19 release. They’ll instead be slated for a future iOS 19 update, perhaps iOS 19.2 or iOS 19.3.”