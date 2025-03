THIS IS WHAT THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SURGERY DEPT IS UP TO INSTEAD OF, YOU KNOW, TEACHING SURGERY: These tweets are all in the last two weeks… And, not joking, I initially thought the first tweet on the surgery Grand Rounds on voting rights was satire from the Babylon Bee or something.

UPDATE: It turns out that the UVA Board of Visitors just announced the dismantlement of the DEI infrastructure at the university. Maybe in time to save a few lives.