AND IT’S JUST THE OPENING SALVO: Trump Administration Cancels $400 Million in Grants to Columbia University.

Literally all Columbia had to do to avoid all this was to enforce its preexisting rules about campus behavior, and the law, and not give special treatment to Hamasnik students, faculty, and outside agitators. And also cooperate with Congressional investigators looking into Title VI violations, rather than stonewalling hoping that things would blow over after the 2024 elections. That’s really it.

As a former research fellow at Columbia Law School (1994-95) I hate to say it, but not only am I not going to go the ramparts to defend Columbia, I’d be happy to dance on its grave. Let it go bankrupt, and have Yeshiva University buy up its assets.