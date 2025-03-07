SPOILER: IT WAS NEVER THAT VALUABLE. Why Has the ‘Valuable Resource’ Known as 538 Been Summarily Discarded? “Well, there’s a lot to work through here and I suppose the best place to begin is with ABC News claiming to offer ‘best-in-class polling,’ to which my reply can be summarized briefly: LOL, are you kidding me?“
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.